Public gatherings banned in Bhiwandi, Palghar on Bakrid

Public gatherings banned in Bhiwandi, Palghar on Bakrid

PTI
PTI, Thane/Palghar,
  • Jul 31 2020, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 16:11 ist

The civic body in Bhiwandi city of Maharashtra has urged citizens to celebrate Bakrid at their homes and not assemble in public places, especially mosques, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Friday.

The gathering of people in large numbers is not advisable in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Dr Pankaj Ashiya, municipal commissioner of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation.

Issuing an order to the effect, he also appealed to the citizens to conduct the 'qurbani' ritual in a symbolic manner during the celebrations on August 1.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Palghar district collector Dr Kailas Shinde also issued a similar order banning Bakrid celebrations in public places.

Meanwhile, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) revoked the permission given to Bail Bazar locality, where cattle were being sold for the upcoming festival.

The concession was revoked as citizens were seen flouting the social distancing norms and violating the lockdown, the KDMC chief stated in an order. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Bakrid
Maharashtra
Social distancing

What's Brewing

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

 