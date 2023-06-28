Rains lash Mumbai, two dead in tree collapse; Andheri subway closed

At least two persons died while water-logging and traffic snarls were reported from Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) as intermittent rains lashed the financial capital of India and its suburban areas on Wednesday.

The two deaths were reported because of uprooting of trees because of winds in Malad and Goregaon areas of Mumbai.

During the day, the Mumbai city and suburbs received 100 mm plus rainfall.

The Mumbai-MMR is under IMD’s orange alert and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea.

Because of the delayed arrival of southwest monsoon and deficient rains of June, water cuts in Mumbai-MMR looms large.

However, there was no impact on the Central Railway and Western Railway suburban traffic services even though road traffic was hit badly.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD, heavy rains are expected for the next 48 hours in Mumbai and the neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad.

As Mumbai received heavy downpour, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation swung into action to clear the water.

BMC’s Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal himself visited several areas of the city and also inspected the Mithi River.

During the visit, he inspected the mini pumping station situated at Hindmata, as well as the underground water storage tank at St. Xavier's Ground.

As far as water supply is concerned, the civic bodies of Mumbai and satellite township of Navi Mumbai are introducing 10 per cent and 15 per cent water cuts, respectively.

Waterlogging was reported from Thane, the home city of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Tagging videos of Thane, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: “These are visuals from Thane, will Shinde now tell Thanekars, "Welcome the rains, don't complain," just like he told Mumbikars?.”

In Mumbai, the maximum water logging was reported in the Borivli western suburbs.

After it received a complaint on social media, the BMC in a tweet said: “Our Monsoon Squad rushed to the scene like superheroes with a plunger! We've successfully drained out all the water and restored the traffic flow to its usual rhythm. No swimming through the streets, just smooth sailing! Stay dry, stay safe, and remember, we're here to make waves (of the good kind)!”

The Bhiwandi town of Thane and Vasai-Virar area of Palghar too received heavy rainfall.