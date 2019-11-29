Raj Congress protest withdrawing Gandhi family's SPG

The Congress party in Rajasthan led a massive protest march on Friday against central government's decision to withdraw SPG cover to Gandhi family and alleged economic slowdown in the country.

The protest march was led by Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in Jaipur. Congress leaders and workers assembled at Pradesh Congress Committees office from where they headed a protest march to the Raj Bhawan on Friday against the alleged wrong policies of the NDA government at the Centre. "Earlier we had submitted a memorandum to the prime minister through the district collectors. This time a memorandum was handed over to the governor

"The rally was held because the ruling BJP government is not taking any "effective steps" to improve the economic situation of the country. People from all societies, whether its business class, working-class etc are facing difficulties. And Centre is doing nothing to stop the terrible trend of this economic slowdown," Pilot said.