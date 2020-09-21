Raj Thackeray fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing mask aboard ferry

MNS chief Raj Thackeray was fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing a face mask aboard a boat to Mandwa jetty in adjoining Raigad district, sources said on Monday.

The incident happened on Friday when Thackeray, along with some family members and friends, was on board the Mumbai-Mandva RoRo boat.

Officials on the boat pointed out that he had flouted the Covid-19 norms mandating wearing of mask in public, after which he paid the Rs 1,000 fine, the sources said.

The roll on-roll off (RoRo)-cum-passenger ferry service between Mumbai and Mandwa near Alibaug, allowing passengers to board along with their vehicles, was launched in March.