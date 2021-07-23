Rajasthan approves draft tribal upliftment scheme

The Rajasthan government has approved a draft tribal participation scheme for the upliftment of the community in the state that is set to be rolled out next month.

The scheme will be launched on World Tribal Day on August 9.

Under the plan, work will be done according to the needs of people living in tribal areas for inclusive development of the tribal community.

These will include work related to construction and repair, promotion and protection of community assets as well as employment generation, skill training, dairy, animal husbandry, etc.

Under the scheme, only those works will be allowed through which at least 50 per cent of the beneficiaries belong to the tribal community.

For the work and activities to be done under this scheme, at least 30 per cent of the required amount will have to be provided from public support, voluntary organisations, donors or any other government scheme, program or fund.

In the scheme, the approval of funds for projects up to Rs 10 lakh will be issued by the District Collector; above Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 25 lakh by the Commissioner, Tribal Regional Development and above Rs 25 lakh from the level of Tribal Regional Development Department.