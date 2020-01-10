Rajasthan Congress asks govt to make Chhaapak tax-free

After Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot came out openly in support of the Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and tweeted that he will watch her film Chhapaak, now Rajasthan Congress has demanded that the movie be made tax-free in the state.

Jaswant Gurjar, Secretary, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), said, Chhaapak should be made tax-free in Rajasthan as it is a story of a woman, an acid attack survivor who braves all odds and inspires women.

The demand came after Deepika Padukone gave her support to the students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, who were protesting against the brutal violence inside the University premises.

Earlier while condemning the leaders who tweeted to boycott Deepika's movie, Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot said, "I condemn the leaders who talk about boycotting to watch the film of any actor or actress. More people will watch this film now".

The deputy CM Pilot took to Twitter to express his support for Deepika and tweeted: "Asking for a boycott of her film because @DeepikaPadukone exercises her Democratic right to express an opinion is most condemnable. Oh well, if nothing else-it'll make more people watch the movie #Chhapaak. So that’s that!"

Pilot even tweeted that he would now see the film Chhapaak though he earlier had no such plans.

Two Congress-ruled states, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have declared it tax-free. The movie directed by Meghna Gulzar released across India on January 10. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, with Deepika playing the lead role.

Earlier Deepika Padukone's recent visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) sparked off a controversy, with critics slamming her and #BoycottChapaak trended on Twitter.