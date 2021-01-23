Rajasthan woman tests positive for coronavirus 31 times in five months

A woman in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, who was first infected with Covid-19 about five months ago, has tested positive for the disease 31 times in the last five months, according to media reports.

She is being treated at RBM Hospital in Bharatpur, one of the largest in the town. Doctors treating the woman are reportedly stumped over the woman's condition, whose heath condition remained fine despite being tested Covid-19 positive 31 times.

Incidentally, she is the only active Covid-19 patient in the district.

Management of the Apna Ghar Ashram, the place from where she hails, is now considering referring her to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for further treatment. The woman, first tested positive for Covid-19 on August 28, 2020, and was taken to RBM Hospital. Taking a decision after assessing her health condition, doctors allowed an attendant to stay with her, and was later shifted to the ashram's quarantine facility.

Dr B M Bhardwaj, the founder of the Ashram, told the publication that she administered a Covid-19 test 31 times and results of all these tests came positive. The woman is being given Ayurvedic, Homeopathic and Allopathic medicines, he said. Doctors are surprised that she is in good health and has not shown any sign of weakness.

Despite being in good health, she is in isolation and doctors have advised her to maintain social distancing until her test report comes negative.