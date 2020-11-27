Relief for Kangana Ranaut as HC sets aside BMC notices

The court has said that demolition at her place as action with malafide intent.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 27 2020, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 11:44 ist
Kangana Ranaut. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bombay High Court has set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 7 and 9, calling the demolition of her place an action with malafide intent.

The High Court also ordered a valuer to be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition.

More to follow...

Bombay High Court
Kangana Ranaut
Mumbai
Maharashtra

