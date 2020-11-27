Relief for Kangana Ranaut as HC sets aside BMC notices

The Bombay High Court has set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 7 and 9, calling the demolition of her place an action with malafide intent.

The High Court also ordered a valuer to be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition.

Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on 7th & 9th Sept, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent. HC has also orders that a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition.

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/rugRbEj32p — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

More to follow...