Relief for Kangana Ranaut as HC sets aside BMC notices

The Bombay High Court has set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 7 and 9, calling the demolition of her place an action with malafide intent.
The High Court also ordered a valuer to be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition.
