Rhea Chakraborty and family's continued criminal action caused Sushant's death, actor's father claims before SC

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father K K Singh, who accused Rhea Chakraborty, his son's live-in partner of cheating and swindling off money, claimed before the Supreme Court it was "continued criminal actions" by her and her family which caused death of his only son.

He also alleged that the Mumbai police tried to hinder the investigation in the matter from the very beginning on the death of Rajput on June 14.

Responding to Rhea's plea for transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai, he said the issue has become academic after handing over the case to the CBI at the instance of the Bihar government. He submitted that any case can be transferred only at the post-cognisance stage and not during the investigation.

The top court, which had earlier sought a response from Bihar government and complainant Singh on Rhea's transfer petition is likely to take up the matter next week.

In his detailed reply, Singh said, "The plea by Rhea undermined the feelings of a father who lives in Patna and who has sufficient proof and belief that it is due to her and her family's continued criminal actions for over a period of 1 year that has caused the death of his only son."

He also alleged that attempt was made by the Maharashtra government to tarnish his image, by calling the case a political issue, which was the most unfortunate incident.

"It highlights the mindset and the attempt to scuttle the entire case," he said, adding that it was noteworthy that no case has been registered by them and they did not allow the Patna Police to investigate the present case by quarantining their senior officer.

The deceased was an Indian actor, who worked in super-hit movies such as Kai Po Che, M S Dhoni: Untold Story (2016), Kedarnath (2018) and many other movies. He claimed he had on February 19 and 25, 2020, informed the Mumbai police about his apprehension regarding the threat to the life of his son, however, no action was taken by the police.

He said recording of statement of witnesses by the Mumbai police was "an eye-wash in the name of the enquiry" as they did not lodge an FIR.

With regard to Rhea's claim of him using his influence in Patna, Singh said had it was so, she would have been arrested by now, who, he believe, abetted the suicide of his young son.