Saibaba birthplace row: CM to hold meeting

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold talks to resolve the controversy over the birthplace of Saibaba, the 19th-century spiritual figure, an official statement said here on Saturday evening.

The announcement came even as local leaders in Shirdi, which houses a famous Saibaba temple, have given a call for a `Bandh' (shut-down) on Sunday.

The controversy erupted after Thackeray earlier this month announced a grant of Rs 100 crore for building facilities for devotees at "Sai Janmasthan" (birthplace) at Pathri in Parbhani district.

Local residents and political leaders in Shirdi took exception to the description of Pathri as Saibaba's birthplace, claiming that Saibaba's birthplace and his religion were unknown.

To resolve the issue, Thackeray will hold a meeting with all the concerned parties at the state secretariat, a statement from the chief minister's office said.