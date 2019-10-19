Salman Khan's aide Shera to be Sena's new 'bodyguard'

In a move that could prove to be an influential factor in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019, Bollywood star Salman Khan's bodyguard and close aide Shera alias Gurmeet Singh joined Shiv Sena on Friday.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and his son Aditya Thackeray, who is the Yuva Sena President, were also present during Shera's inclusion into the party.

Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place on October 21.