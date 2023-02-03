Sanjay Raut sends legal notice to Narayan Rane for making 'baseless allegations' against him

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he has sent a legal notice to Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane for making "baseless allegations" against him on public platforms.

Raut said Rane should prove his allegations or else apologise to him.

"Narayan Rane has been making baseless allegations against me and Shiv Sena. He should prove his charge or else apologise. I have sent a legal notice to him through my lawyer Sarthak Shetty. Jai Maharashtra," Raut said in a tweet.

नारायण राणे सार्वजनिक मंचावरून तसेच माध्यमातून माझ्याविषयी आणि शिवसेने बाबत बिनबुडाचे आरोप करीत असतात.हे आरोप त्यांनी सिध्द करावेत. अन्यथा माफी मागावी.माझे वकील सार्थक शेट्टी यांच्या मार्फत मी त्यांना कायदेशीर कारवाई बाबत नोटीस बजावली आहे.

Rane, one of the bitter critics of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his faction of the Shiv Sena, has been engaged in a war of words with Raut. Of late, the verbal duel between the two leaders became uglier and more personal.

Rane, a former chief minister, had quit the Sena over his differences with Thackeray.