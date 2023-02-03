Raut sends notice to Rane over 'baseless allegations'

Sanjay Raut sends legal notice to Narayan Rane for making 'baseless allegations' against him

Rane, one of the bitter critics of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his faction of the Shiv Sena, has been engaged in a war of words with Raut

  Feb 03 2023
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he has sent a legal notice to Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane for making "baseless allegations" against him on public platforms.

Raut said Rane should prove his allegations or else apologise to him.

"Narayan Rane has been making baseless allegations against me and Shiv Sena. He should prove his charge or else apologise. I have sent a legal notice to him through my lawyer Sarthak Shetty. Jai Maharashtra," Raut said in a tweet.

Rane, one of the bitter critics of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his faction of the Shiv Sena, has been engaged in a war of words with Raut. Of late, the verbal duel between the two leaders became uglier and more personal.

Rane, a former chief minister, had quit the Sena over his differences with Thackeray.

