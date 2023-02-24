Sanjay Raut suffers from schizophrenia: Shrikant Shinde on 'supari' claims

Raut schizophrenic: Shrikant Shinde on 'supari' claims

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Feb 24 2023, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 01:00 ist
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and MP Shrikant Shinde on Thursday denied Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's allegations about a conspiracy targeting him.

Raut had alleged two days ago that Shrikant Shinde, who represents Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, had given a `supari' (contract) to a Thane-based criminal to attack him.

Talking to the media at Ambernath in the district, Shinde said Raut suffers from "schizophrenia" and his allegations were baseless. He was much needed for the state as a "source of entertainment", Shinde added sarcastically.

