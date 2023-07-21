Bengal man held in Mumbai over sextortion

Sextortion: Bengal man held in Mumbai for morphing woman's photograph, sending it to her husband to extort money

Abdul Rahman Hasnoor Mandal, a resident of North 24 Parganas, was nabbed by a team of LT Marg police station from Bangaon on the India-Bangladesh border.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 21 2023, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 22:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 31-year-old man was arrested from West Bengal for allegedly sending obscene morphed photographs of a woman to her husband via Whatsapp and then seeking money to not circulate it to her contacts, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Abdul Rahman Hasnoor Mandal, a resident of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, was nabbed by a team of LT Marg police station from Bangaon on the India-Bangladesh border, he said.

"On May 12, a shop owner from Kalbadevi area got a Whatsapp message which contained morphed obscene photographs of his wife. The accused sought Rs 14,000 from him to stop further circulation of the photographs. He also sent it to a relative of the woman and one of her friend's daughter," the official said.

On the victim's husband's complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions, following which Mandal was nabbed from West Bengal, the official added.

India News
Sextortion
West Bengal

