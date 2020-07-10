Sharad Pawar meets CM Thackeray second time in 4 days

Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for second time in four days

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 10 2020, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 22:31 ist
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was chosen as the nominee for Maharashtra chief minister's post by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, during a meeting in Mumbai, Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP president Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's official residence `Varsha' here on Friday, sources said.

The half-an-hour-long meeting, a second in four days, came against the backdrop of reports of strain in the Shiv Sena-NCP ties.

Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the NCP and Congress are allies in the ruling coalition.

Five Sena councillors in the Parner Municipal Council in Ahmednagar district joined the NCP last week, which had caused alarm in the Sena. They later returned to the parent party.

Another source of tension was the transfer of 10 Deputy Commissioners of Police in Mumbai by the home department which is held by the NCP. The transfer order was revoked by the state government within three days.

There were also reports about disagreement over fresh coronavirus lockdown in some cities.

The NCP was of the view that local elected representatives and not bureaucrats should be consulted before imposing lockdown, sources said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sharad Pawar
NCP
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Congress

What's Brewing

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

 