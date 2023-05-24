Sena (UBT) to skip inauguration of new Parliament house

Shiv Sena (UBT) to skip inauguration of new Parliament building

All opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 and we will also do the same, a spokesperson said

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 24 2023, 17:46 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 17:46 ist
Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) too has decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament House. 

Also read | Which are the political parties boycotting the new Parliament building's inauguration? Here's the full list

“All opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 and we will also do the same,” Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said. 

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
India News
Parliament

