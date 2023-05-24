Shiv Sena (UBT) to skip inauguration of new Parliament building

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) too has decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament House.
“All opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 and we will also do the same,” Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said.
