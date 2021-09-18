Sindhudurg Airport receives aerodrome licence from DGCA

The new airport at Chipi-Parule in the Sindhudurg district of coastal Konkan region has received the aerodrome license from the DGCA -- a big requirement before the formal commissioning of the airport and start of flights.

The airport is slated to formally open next month.

"IRB Sindhudurg Airport Pvt Ltd, an SPV of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, has received aerodrome licence from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA),” the airport operator said in the release.

The license enables the company to open a new aviation facility for airlines and the general public.

"The license authorises the aerodrome to be used as regular place of landing and departure to all persons on equal terms and conditions by aircraft requiring specifications of runway and associated facilities including granted exemptions equal to or less than those indicated in the Aerodrome Manual,” DGCA said.

IRB Sindhudurg Airport Pvt Ltd CMD Virendra D. Mhaiskar said, “We are very happy to achieve yet another milestone in the current year and see the airport receive license to operate after successful completion.

The Sindhudurg Airport with a cost outlay of nearly Rs 800 crore and a concession period of above 90 years is the first of its kind in the South Konkan region. It is aimed at establishing and enhancing air connectivity of the region with Western Maharashtra; Southern States; Mumbai and subsequently to all regions of India.

"With a concession period of over 90 years and a compelling regional proposition, it offers meaningful avenues of growth. We express our sincere gratitude to all authorities and stakeholders for extending their valuable cooperation and support in bringing up this new facility. We now look forward to opening the facility for airline operators and the general public soon.”

The airport will not only generate passenger traffic but also will be a boon for the economic development of the region as it will facilitate and boost cargo transportation; generate direct as well as indirect employment and other business opportunities for the local people. It has the potential to become a Cargo Hub of the Western Region as there is ample space for handling the Cargo, and is expandable to meet the future growing needs.

