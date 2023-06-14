Six museums dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj set to come up in Maharashtra

In a major initiative, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra government has announced half a dozen museums dedicated to the life and times of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The announcement coincides with the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort, which took place on 6 June, 1674 - from where he laid the foundation of ‘Hindavi-swaraj’ or self rule of Hindu people.

Shivaji Maharaj (19 February 1630 – 3 April 1680) is one of the most revered figures in the history of India.

State Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha made the formal announcement on Wednesday.

Among the half-dozen museums, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj War Museum will come up in Gorai suburbs of Mumbai - and will display artefacts, miniatures of Shivaji-era forts, and details of the battles that the legendary Maratha warrior fought.

At Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj, a museum dedicated to children is set to come up.

In Buldhana, the Rajmata Jijau Museum will be built to elaborate on the family tree of Shivaji Maharaj, his key aides and commanders.

At Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, a museum on the life and times of Shivaji Maharaj’s warrior son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be built.

In Nashik, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Rajkoshalya Museum will come up, while in Ramtek, construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hindavi Swarajya Museum has been planned.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a remarkable warrior. His guerrilla warfare techniques are studied at military academies worldwide. His strategic vision in establishing a navy is a matter of great pride. We want to tell people about the life and times of Shivaji Maharaj,” said Lodha.