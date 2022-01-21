Snake found in HC judge's chamber, rescued by NGO

Snake found in Bombay HC judge's chamber, rescued by NGO

The HC is holding hearings virtually at present due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, which has also led to reduced footfalls in the premises

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 21 2022, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 17:13 ist
A screen grab of the video of the incident. Credit: Twitter

A snake was discovered early Friday morning inside the chamber of a judge of the Bombay High Court. The 4.5 to 5 feet long, non-venomous snake was found by the court staff at around 9.30 am when Justice N R Borkar was not present in his chamber, which is on the ground floor of the three-storey High Court building.

Officials said police was alerted, who in turn called NGO 'Sarpmitra', which specializes in rescuing reptiles and reintroducing them into their natural habitat. The snake has been rescued and will be released into its appropriate surrounding, one of the officials said.

The HC is holding hearings virtually at present due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, which has also led to reduced footfalls in the premises.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bombay High Court
Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
snake

Related videos

What's Brewing

Glimpses from Hyderabad's colossal Statue of Equality

Glimpses from Hyderabad's colossal Statue of Equality

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

 