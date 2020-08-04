Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian were murdered: Narayan Rane

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane on Tuesday claimed that both actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian were murdered.

"The Mumbai police is an efficient organisation and the probe should have been carried out accordingly," Rane told a news conference in Mumbai, adding that the police instead are trying to save people who were in power.

“Who all were there in the party that was held on 8 June and 13 June, find them out,” he said, and suggested that a Maharashtra minister too was in the party.

Rane alleged that on 8 June, Disha Salian was raped and then murdered, while on 14 June, Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. “That Disha Salian was raped was evident from the post-mortem report,” he said.

Both these incidents are linked, the senior politician suggested.

“It is not difficult to find out who was issuing threatening calls to Sushant Singh Rajput,” he said.

On 8-9 June mindnight, Disha Salian, fell from a highrise building at Malad northern suburbs of Mumbai.

The 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide by hanging himself on 14 June at his rented duplex-flat in Bandra.

The state BJP unit has supported the demand for a CBI probe into the two incidents.