Sushant Singh Rajput more famous after death: Majeed Memon; NCP disapproves remark

NCP leader Majeed Memon on Wednesday said actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after death, a remark which did not go down well with his party which quickly distanced itself from it.

The NCP said it was Memon's personal opinion and not of the party.

Memon, who is a former Rajya Sabha member and a prominent lawyer, also said the media space that the late actor is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than" India's Prime Minister and US President.

As reactions came in on the social media following his post, Memon said his comments do not insult the late actor in any way.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra area here on June 14.

A tug of war has been going on between the governments of Bihar and Maharashtra over the case. Maharashtra has been contending that Bihar had no jurisdiction in the matter since the death took place in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police have so far recorded statements of 56 people including Rajput's sisters, his friend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and some other film personalities in connection with his death.

Rajput's father K K Singh on July 25 lodged a complaint with Patna police against Chakraborty and her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

An FIR has been registered by Patna police against Chakraborty and others under various IPC sections.

"Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after his death. The space in media he is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than our PM or President of US! Memon tweeted.

Memon said secrecy has to be maintained when a crime is at the investigation stage. Publicising every development in the process of collecting vital evidence adversely affects the interest of truth and justice, he added.

With reactions coming in on the social media following his post, Memon later said his comments do not insult the actor in any way.

"There is so much noise on my tweet on Sushant. Does it mean that Sushant was not popular during his lifetime or that he should not get justice? Certainly not. Misinterpretation should be avoided. The tweet does not in any way insults or belittle him, he added.

However, Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said Memon's remarks do not reflect the party's view and it does not endorse or support his statement in any way.

"The statement made by Majeed Memon on twitter is his personal opinion and not of the NCP. Our party does not endorse or support his statement in any form or manner. He is not a spokesperson of the NCP which must be noted by all, Malik tweeted.