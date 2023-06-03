Theft accused flees Kalyan rail police lock-up, held

Thane: Theft accused flees Kalyan rail police lock-up, held from near his home

Yuvraj Sarpate escaped on June 02 after pulling out the metal grille of the toilet

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 03 2023, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 14:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 28-year-old man accused of theft escaped from Kalyan railway police's lock-up in Maharashtra's Thane district but was held some time later, an official said on Saturday.

Yuvraj Sarpate escaped on Friday after pulling out the metal grille of the toilet, the official said.

"He was held some hours later from near his home in Ulhasnagar. A case has been registered in connection with his lock-up escape," the official added.

