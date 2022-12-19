There should be no politics on border issue after Shah intervention: Shinde

There should be no politics on border issue: Shinde

'We should stand together with the border residents', Shinde said in the Legislative Assembly

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 19 2022, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 11:31 ist
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (right) with with the state deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (left). Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the ongoing border issue with Karnataka, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday said that there should be no politics on this issue now. 

"For the first time, the Union Home Minister has mediated in the inter-state border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka. There should be no politics on this issue now. We should stand together with the border residents," Shinde said in the Legislative Assembly. 

More to follow...

Eknath Shinde
Amit Shah
India News
Maharashtra
Karnataka

