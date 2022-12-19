There should be no politics on border issue after Shah intervention: Shinde

Amid the ongoing border issue with Karnataka, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday said that there should be no politics on this issue now.
"For the first time, the Union Home Minister has mediated in the inter-state border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka. There should be no politics on this issue now. We should stand together with the border residents," Shinde said in the Legislative Assembly.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns
Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup
Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win
The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India
Love, longing and belonging
Kings and temples of power
Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business
DH Toon | The real game
A formidable fort sans the roar