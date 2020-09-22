They love some people: Sharad Pawar on Income Tax notice on poll affidavits

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, who is one of the senior politicians in India, has received a notice from the Income Tax Department seeking clarification on election affidavits filed for previous elections.

“I have also received (a notice)…they love some people,” the 79-year-old Pawar told reporters in Mumbai.

His comments came after he was asked about the I-T notice issued to his daughter and Lok Sabha MP from Baramati Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and state’s Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Talking about the notice to him, Pawar, a four-time former Maharashtra chief minister and two-term Union Agriculture Minister, said: “I received the notice from I-T (department) about my poll affidavits. On the directions of Election Commission, they (I-T) have sent the notice (to me) on poll affidavits for 2009, 2014 and 2020.”