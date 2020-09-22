They love some people: Sharad Pawar on I-T notice

They love some people: Sharad Pawar on Income Tax notice on poll affidavits

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Sep 22 2020, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 15:20 ist
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, who is one of the senior politicians in India, has received a notice from the Income Tax Department seeking clarification on election affidavits filed for previous elections.

“I have also received (a notice)…they love some people,” the 79-year-old Pawar told reporters in Mumbai.

His comments came after he was asked about the I-T notice issued to his daughter and Lok Sabha MP from Baramati Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and state’s Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Talking about the notice to him, Pawar, a four-time former Maharashtra chief minister and two-term Union Agriculture Minister, said: “I received the notice from I-T (department) about my poll affidavits. On the directions of Election Commission, they (I-T) have sent the notice (to me) on poll affidavits for 2009, 2014 and 2020.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NCP
Sharad Pawar
Income Tax Department
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray
Election Commission of India

What's Brewing

Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?

Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?

Why TikTok’s algorithm can’t be trusted

Why TikTok’s algorithm can’t be trusted

Don’t give up on recycling plastic just yet

Don’t give up on recycling plastic just yet

NASA images show stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

NASA images show stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

Australia attempts to rescue stranded pilot whales

Australia attempts to rescue stranded pilot whales

 