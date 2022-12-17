Those who voted against BJP are 'traitors', says Gujarat Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma

A Gujarat minister on Saturday said in a public event that people who voted against the BJP in Vadgam constituency in the recently concluded Assembly polls, were "traitors."

Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma said this during an event organised by the locals in Vadgam, his native, to welcome him after becoming a minister. Congress leader Jignesh Mevani won this seat for the second consecutive time this election.

Vishwakarma, is a Minister of State for Cooperative, Salt Industry and Small Scale Industry, visited his ancestral village Varnavada in Vadgam taluka after becoming minister. Local sources said that the BJP minister, who represents Nikol Assembly seat in Ahmedabad, had come to the village to offer prayers. The villagers welcomed Vishwakarma and organised a small gathering in his honour for becoming a minister.

Also Read | BJP won Gujarat polls as it is home state of Modi and Shah, says Kamal Nath

Addressing the gathering, Vishkarma said, "I thank you for welcoming me with flowers but all those who have voted against the BJP have betrayed the nation. I am saying this even if you feel about it. I would have been happier if you all had voted for the BJP in Vadgam instead of this show off on my arrival."

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani was quick to respond to BJP minister's controversial remark. In a video message, Mevani said, "He (Vishwakarma) has insulted the voters of the Vadgam by terming them as traitors. The BJP lost election despite spending crores but now they are insulting the voters of Vadgam and Gujarat." Mevani added that had the BJP government done any work for the public at large in the past 25 years, the people would have voted to the BJP.

When contacted, Vishwakarma told DH that "It was not a public gathering as such. It was like talking to family members and there is nothing wrong in it. I have good relationship the locals who keep coming to resolve various issues but when it comes to voting they chose otherwise."