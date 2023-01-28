Three held for helping clients obtain visas using fake documents in Gujarat

3 held for creating fake documents for visa in Gujarat

Three have been charged under IPC sections for forgery for the purpose of cheating as well as criminal conspiracy and other offences

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jan 28 2023, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 19:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three persons attached to a tour and travel agency in Ahmedabad in Gujarat have been arrested for allegedly creating fake documents to enable their clients to get visas to travel abroad, a police official said on Saturday.

The three were arrested after a raid on a travel agency showed they were using notarised stamps to create documents of government and private agencies to enable people to get visas, especially tourist visas, fraudulently, the Crime Branch official said.

During the raid, 39 passports were seized along with certificates and documents of government and private companies, 55 notarised stamps, pen drives, hard disks and printers, he said.

The three persons have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections for forgery for the purpose of cheating as well as criminal conspiracy and other offences.

The Gujarat police has been investigating such rackets ever since four members of a family from Dingucha in Gandhinagar district froze to death while trying to cross illegally into the United States from Canada in January last year.

Gujarat
Crime
Ahmedabad
India News

