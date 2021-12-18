TMC offering prospective candidates Rs 10 to 20 crore to join party: Congress

The Trinamool Congress is offering prospective candidates between Rs 10 crore and Rs 20 crore to join the political outfit, AICC Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Saturday.

He also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to weaken the Congress and helping the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

"What has the party contributed to Goa. Today they are coming with crores and crores of rupees. People are being offered, come become a candidate we will give you Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore. Where is this money coming from and for what purpose are they doing it?" Rao told reporters in Panaji.

"The agenda is very clearly indirectly, they want to help the BJP. There is no question of accepting the TMC alliance now because they are trying to break Congress, not BJP. That is their agenda, so how can we accept their alliance?" Rao also said.

The All India Congress Committee official also said that Banerjee and her party was not carving out a mahagathbandhan against the BJP, but trying to break down anti-BJP parties.

"She is breaking the mahagathbandhan. She is going around the country today trying to not fight the BJP. In the name of fighting the BJP she wants to weaken the Congress, destroy the Congress," Rao said.

"She is poaching Congress party leaders, she is poaching anti-BJP leaders. Why is she not poaching BJP leaders," he added.

