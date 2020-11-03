Toy train services to restart in Matheran

After a gap of several months, the toy train services in the popular hill station of Matheran near Mumbai will restart from Wednesday.

The Central Railway will commence shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran.

On a daily basis, a total of four services – to and fro – have been planned.

The 113-year-old narrow-gauge Neral-Matheran Railway (MHR) is a major tourist attraction in the hill station.

Matheran, which means "forest on the forehead" is an eco-sensitive region and is Asia's only automobile free hill station.

One can do a lot of things here – walk, trek, do some mountaineering and rock climbing, valley crossing, night trails, bird watching, and so on.

The restart of the services will attract some crowd in Matheran during Diwali.

The mini-train covers a distance of 21 kms cutting a swathe through the forest and connecting Neral to Matheran in the Western Ghats.

Now the 2.5-km stretch between Matheran and Aman Lodge, one of the most popular stretches, is operational.

Located 108 kms away from downtown Mumbai and 120 kms away from Pune - and at a height of 2,570 feet – in the Karjat tehsil of Raigad district, it is the smallest hill station of India.

The Matheran Light Railway was built between 1901 and 1907 by Abdul Hussein Adamjee Peerbhoy and financed by his father, Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy.