Two triple murders shake Maharashtra

Two sensational triple murders on Saturday have shaken Maharashtra. While one incident was reported in Turbhe in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai near Mumbai another took place in the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

No arrests have been made so far in these two separate cases.

In the incident that took place near Mumbai, three youths, aged between 18 and 20, were found murdered inside a factory in the Turbhe-MIDC area.

They were attacked with sharp weapons.

The deceased are from Uttar Pradesh and had set up a scrap godown.

In the Shirdi incident, three members of a family in Nimgaon were found dead with throat slit.

Two others of the same family were found injured.

In both cases, personal enmity is suspected to be the cause or murders.

More details are awaited.