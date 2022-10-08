Uddhav faction calls EC order on symbol 'injustice'

Uddhav Thackeray faction calls EC order on symbol 'injustice'

'The poll body should have taken a decision in a holistic manner rather than passing an interim decision for the bypoll'

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 08 2022, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 23:42 ist
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackery. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Saturday termed the Election Commission's order barring the rival factions of the party from using the party name and election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll as "injustice."

The poll body should have taken a decision in a holistic manner rather than passing an interim decision for the bypoll, said Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council who owes allegiance to the Thackeray group.

Also read | EC bars Thackeray, Shinde camps from using Shiv Sena name, symbol for Maharashtra bypoll

“This is injustice,” he told PTI. As per the EC's interim order, both the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions would not be able to use the party name and election symbol in the bypoll in Mumbai on November 3. The commission asked them to suggest by Monday three name choices for their groups, and also as many free symbols. The Commission can allocate the name and the symbol to both factions from the options submitted. 

Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
BMC
India News

