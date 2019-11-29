Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over Ayodhaya issue

The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed a noisy session as the BJP members shouted "Jai Shri Ram" after the Congress opposed Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria's statement.

Kataria said that the Ayodhaya Verdict could have come two decades ago if there would have been regular hearing in the court.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot countered Kataria saying that the saffron outfit, the RSS, is acting like an "extra-Constitutional authority" and asked it to "convert itself into a political party and come out in open".

Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha asked if Kataria meant that the early verdict was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following which the BJP members created an uproar, shouting ''Jai Shri Ram'.

Speaker C P Joshi intervened and asked the members to keep calm, maintain the sanctity of the House.

Kataria also criticised the Congress government for bringing "the country down".

"Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had described Indira Gandhi as goddess Durga but we cannot forget that Emergency was imposed by her in 1975," Kataria said.