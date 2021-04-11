Vaccines will help to prevent new Covid-19 wave in Maharashtra, say experts

Experts believe a speedy vaccination programme will be able to prevent the third wave and subsequent surges of the Covid-19 pandemic in Maharashtra.

“Vaccine is the kavach-kundal in the fight against Covid-19…it is the Ram-baan…it is the raj-marg,” public health and family welfare minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope said.

India is currently facing a big demand-supply gap of vaccines as the second wave of coronavirus is sweeping large parts of the country.

“By and large people think speedy Covid-19 vaccination will prevent current surge. Increased vaccination pace can help to prevent the third and subsequent surges immensely. It is important to understand the Vaccinology science,” said Dr Ishwar Gilada, the secretary-general of Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG), an umbrella organization of professional medical associations of post-graduate doctors.

According to him, the Covid vaccines provide triple benefits.

“It prevents Covid-related severe illness as well as Covid-related deaths in nearly 100 per cent of vaccinated people. But it prevents only 60-80 per cent of vaccinated people from Covid-19 infections depending on which vaccine was taken and when the second dose was given. The benefits are not delivered as soon as you get the vaccine. Immunity is developed to a desirable level 15 days after the second dose,” added Dr Gilada, who is also the President of AIDS Society of India and governing council member of the International AIDS Society.

“That is the reason even vaccinated people are getting Covid-19 infection, especially so after the first dose as immunity has not yet set in,” he said.