Veteran actor Dalip Tahil’s son arrested in drugs case

The anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police has arrested veteran actor Dalip Tahil son’s Dhruv in a drugs case on Wednesday.

Dhurv is a model and aspiring actor.

According to the ANC’s Bandra unit, the police had arrested one drug peddler on April 20, Muzammil Shaikh and recovered 35 grams of Mephedrone from him. On extraction of his cell phone records and WhatsApp chats, the police found that Dhruv had made demands for narcotics drugs several times from Shaikh.

Besides, Dhruv had also deposited money in Shaikh’s account with the Bank of India through his Yes Bank account six times for purchasing drugs.

Police said Dhruv has been in touch with Shaikh from March 2019 till now and after his involvement became clear, he was arrested.