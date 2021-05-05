Veteran actor Dalip Tahil’s son arrested in drugs case

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil’s son arrested in drugs case

Tahil's son Dhurv is a model and aspiring actor

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 05 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 22:46 ist
Actor Dalip Tahil. Credit: daliptahil/Instagram

The anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police has arrested veteran actor Dalip Tahil son’s Dhruv in a drugs case on Wednesday.

Dhurv is a model and aspiring actor.

According to the ANC’s Bandra unit, the police had arrested one drug peddler on April 20, Muzammil Shaikh and recovered 35 grams of Mephedrone from him. On extraction of his cell phone records and WhatsApp chats, the police found that Dhruv had made demands for narcotics drugs several times from Shaikh.

Besides, Dhruv had also deposited money in Shaikh’s account with the Bank of India through his Yes Bank account six times for purchasing drugs.

Police said Dhruv has been in touch with Shaikh from March 2019 till now and after his involvement became clear, he was arrested.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Drugs
Police
Mumbai
Actor

Related videos

What's Brewing

Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached

Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached

'Romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

'Romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

 