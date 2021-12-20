Was never involved in production, distribution of pornography: Raj Kundra

Businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a pornography case earlier this year and later granted bail, on Monday claimed he has never been involved in the production and distribution of pornographic content in his life.

In a statement issued on a social media platform, Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, said the entire episode was nothing but a "witch hunt". The businessman also said has already been pronounced “guilty” by the media, and he wishes his privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued "media trial".

The Supreme Court last week granted protection from arrest to Kundra in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly distributing pornographic videos.

In July this year, Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in another case where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app. He was granted bail in September.

Also Read | Cheating case: We haven't received a single rupee, says Shilpa Shetty

On Monday, Kundra stated that, “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of “pornography” EVER in my life."

"This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I can not elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail."

Kundra said, unfortunately he has already been pronounced “guilty” by the media and that his family and he have been subjected to a lot of pain (continuously), violating his human and constitutional rights at different levels.

"The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture," he said.

Kundra said he believes it is every person's inalienable right to live with dignity and he requests the same. The businessman had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos.

Fearing arrest, Kundra first sought an anticipatory bail from a sessions court, but it was refused, so he moved the Bombay High Court, claiming that he had been framed. The HC also rejected his anticipatory bail application on November 25.

The FIR named actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey as co-accused. Kundra's lawyers had claimed he was in no way connected to content creation, publication or transmission of alleged illegal videos even as the actors, who were named as co-accused, had given full consent to shoot the videos.

Check out latest DH videos here