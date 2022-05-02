Wells turn death traps for leopards in Maharashtra

Wells are a source of fresh drinking water, but in Maharashtra, open uncovered wells have become death traps for unsuspecting leopards, other wildlife and pose a real danger to people as well.

Wildlife SOS has rescued over 50 leopards from open wells in the last decade in Pune district alone, flagging this as a serious problem in the area.

Wildlife SOS, a conservation non-profit charitable organisation, has started partnered with the local communities to cover open wells to reduce the risk of death to people, leopards and other wildlife.

The immediate goal of Wildlife SOS is to target the covering of about 40 to 50 open wells in Pune, such a project could help the future of leopard conservation.

There are thousands of wells across the landscape shared by leopards, nilgai antelope, striped hyenas, sloth bears and humans, but the abandoned and unprotected open wells with no side wall protection pose a very real and serious danger to human and animal lives.

Every village has 30 to 50 wells, some of which can be as deep as 80 to 100 feet and can be hazardous to any living creature who accidentally falls inside resulting in fatal injuries or death by drowning.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO, said, “We’ve been working in collaboration with the Forest Department to rescue hundreds of animals including leopards from these wells. To prevent these death traps from claiming more lives, Wildlife SOS has initiated a participative community project that is both revolutionary, impact oriented and effective to cover open wells. Filling or sealing them is not an option because most of them still serve the local communities with valuable drinking water resources. Therefore, covering them is a workable solution that allows people to get access to water while removing the risk of anyone falling in.”

In the first stage of the project, Wildlife SOS has identified 40 wells that have previously claimed lives of leopards or where leopards have fallen in and have been rescued. These wells will be covered by fabricating and welding a secure cover that allows safe and secure access to the water. Four wells have been covered by Wildlife SOS at their own cost. Local villagers and land owners where wells are located are stakeholders whose participation is essential for success.

Dr Arun A Sha, Director - Research & Veterinary Operations, Wildlife SOS, said, “In the second stage, we will work with engineers to improve well cover design to help water conservation and improve water quality by preventing debris from falling in the wells.”

Chaitanya Shete, local farmer and well-owner from Golegaon, said, “A leopard cub fell into my well. Thankfully, it was rescued by Wildlife SOS and the Forest Department. I am delighted that this will never happen again thanks to the well covering installed by Wildlife SOS.”

