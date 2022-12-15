Will CM Bommai follow Amit Shah's instructions on border row? asks NCP

A day after Amit Shah held talks with the leadership of Maharashtra and Karnataka to resolve the crisis and clashes involving boundary dispute, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP wanted to know if Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would follow the instructions of the Union Home Minister.

“It is a positive sign that Shah has told Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka that neither of the states will make any claim or demand till the Supreme Court gives a verdict on the border issue,” NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.

“But what remains to be seen is, will (Karnataka Chief Minister) Basavaraj Bommai follow the instructions given by Shah or will he challenge it by continuing to make unwanted statements as he has done before, despite being asked to refrain from doing so. As far as Maharashtra Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) is concerned, he is anyway silent on the border issue which is very important to the people of Maharashtra,” he said.

