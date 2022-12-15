Will Bommai follow Shah's border row diktat? asks NCP

Will CM Bommai follow Amit Shah's instructions on border row? asks NCP

Shah has told CMs of Maharashtra and Karnataka that neither of the states will make any claim till the SC gives a verdict on the border issue

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Dec 15 2022, 11:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 11:01 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

A day after Amit Shah held talks with the leadership of Maharashtra and Karnataka to resolve the crisis and clashes involving boundary dispute, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP wanted to know if Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would follow the instructions of the Union Home Minister.

Also Read — Form a team to solve border row: Shah to Shinde, Bommai

“It is a positive sign that Shah has told Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka that neither of the states will make any claim or demand till the Supreme Court gives a verdict on the border issue,” NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.

“But what remains to be seen is, will (Karnataka Chief Minister) Basavaraj Bommai follow the instructions given by Shah or will he challenge it by continuing to make unwanted statements as he has done before, despite being asked to refrain from doing so. As far as Maharashtra Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) is concerned, he is anyway silent on the border issue which is very important to the people of Maharashtra,” he said.
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
Maharashtra
Karnataka
Karnataka-Maharashtra border row
India News
Sharad Pawar
basavaraj bommai
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'

DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'

Peru declares nationwide state of emergency

Peru declares nationwide state of emergency

 