With ban on autos and taxis, how will Mumbaikars commute during emergency situation?

Amidst increasing cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has now banned autos and taxis in an order issued to combat coronavirus pandemic. Nontheless, this decision has now given rise to a new argument.

"When the movement of auto and taxis been strictly restricted, how will Mumbaikars cope up in emergency situation?" asked veteran RTI activist Anil Galgali.

"The movement of other means of transportation like local trains, metro, etc have been freezed. BEST buses are not allowed. Making the situation worst, the government has now banned the movement of autos and taxis, which was the only option to commute for the common people in Mumbai, as every citizen doesn't have a private car," he said.

Galgali further stressed that very often people have to go to hospital and in the wake of new insensitive move, people cannot hire taxi or rickshaw. Then what is the option before them? The government has not made any alternative arrangement so far arising in such emergency situation, he added.

Galgali has demanded to revoke the ban imposed on the movement of autos and taxis. He has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Transport Minister Adv Anil Parb, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta and Transport Commissioner Shekhar Channe in this regard and requested them to reconsider on the ban.