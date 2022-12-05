Woman gang raped, brutalised in Maharashtra's Kurla

In a shocking incident, a woman was gang raped and later brutalised with sharp weapons and cigarettes in the Kurla area of Mumbai.

The incident took place on November 30, when the 42-year-old victim was sleeping at her house in Kurla.

The suspects barged inside her house and sexually assaulted her.

The three suspects are still at large and a manhunt has been launched to track them down.

The suspects have been booked under section 376 (rape), 376D (gang rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) of the Indian Penal Code.

The suspects have raped the survivor one by one. Later they inflicted burn injuries on the private parts with cigarettes and attacked her with a sharp weapon.

The victim is out of danger.

Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) Chairperson Rupali Chakankar wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar seeking strong action against the suspects. “Take strong action against the suspects and submit a report,” she said in the notice.

“The police have launched a manhunt to track down the accused,” said state BJP women’s wing President Chitra Wagh. “A case has been registered and a medical examination was done,” she said.