Youth attempts to burn girl alive in Maharashtra

In a shocking incident, a jilted lover tried to kill a lady teacher by burning her alive in the Hinganghat area of Wardha district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. The girl has sustained severe burn injuries and is battling for life.

According to the police, the accused, Vicky Nagrale, poured petrol on the woman’s face and set her on fire. However, a passerby doused the fire and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital.

The woman had been rejecting the proposals of the accused, who is currently at large. The Maharashtra police headquarters have called for a detailed report into the incident.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has asked the police to take strict action against the accused.

"This is a very serious issue...I am in touch with doctors," Wardha MP Ramdas Tadas told a TV channel in New Delhi. "The issue raises the issue of safety of women once again," he said, adding that the youth must be given stringent punishment so that it acts as a deterrent.