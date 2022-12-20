'What did maafi maangne waale do for freedom?' Kharge defends remark amid BJP backlash

Even as a row erupted in both Houses in Parliament over Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against the BJP, the leader of the Opposition stood by his stand and said, "What I said was politically outside the House, not inside. There is no need to discuss that here. Secondly, I can still say that they had no role in the freedom struggle.

The BJP and Congress were at loggerheads in the House on Tuesday over Kharge's remarks in Alwar, Rajasthan on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Kharge claimed that while the Congress stood for the country, helped attain Independence and its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, the BJP "did not even lose a dog" for the country.

"What I said during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan's Alwar was outside the House. What I said was politically outside the House, not inside. There is no need to discuss that here. Secondly, I can still say that they had no role in the freedom struggle," the LoP said.

"If I repeat what I said outside, it'll get difficult for them. 'Maafi maangne waale log' are asking people who fought the freedom struggle to apologise...I said Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed themselves. Who among you gave your life for unity of this country?" Kharge demanded to know after fiery remarks by Piyush Jain demanding an apology from Kharge for his 'derogatory remarks'.

"Yesterday, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge gave an indecent speech in Alwar. The language used is unfortunate. I condemn the manner in which he used indecent language, said baseless things and attempted to present lies before nation. I demand apology from him." Piyush Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha, after which ruckus erupter in the House.

"After independence, Mahatma Gandhi said that Congress should be disbanded. Kharge ji is living example of that and is showing the nation that what Gandhi ji said was true & he's a national president who doesn't know to speak. Unless he apologises, he has no right to be here," Piyush Goyal said.