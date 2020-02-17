What is skull-breaker challenge on TikTok?

A bizarre trend has taken over video-sharing app TikTok that has left parents across the globe brimming with anxiety and expressing the same on social media platforms.

The 'skull-breaker' challenge emerged on TikTok recently. Going beyond what the name suggests, the challenge makes the performers play out an act that could leave the performers with serious head, back and bone injuries.

The act begins with three people standing side by side. In the next step, two of them (the ones at the two ends) jump while the one in the middle stands still. The third step is what could be dangerous. The person in the centre is the next one to jump but just as he or she jumps, the other two kick the person's ankle or the back of the knee to make the person fall on the ground.

Warning : Skullbreaker Challenge is trending I urge you all to show your children and parents and teach them this is really dangerous. It can break skull and can cause some serious problem.#skullbreakerchallenge pic.twitter.com/OQQ8idnbfA — Simmi Ahuja (@SimmiAhuja_) February 15, 2020

Many people have come out on Twitter red-flagging the trend.