SC rejects plea against formation of UCC committees

'What is wrong with it?' SC on plea against formation of panel to examine UCC by states

Supreme Court has given a series of judicial pronouncements on the need to have a uniform civil code

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 09 2023, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 19:34 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL questioning the validity of the decision of forming a committee by the states of Gujarat and Uttarakhand to examine the enactment of the Uniform Civil Code.

"What was wrong with the committees?" the top court asked as it found the PIL by advocate Anoop Baranwal devoid of merit.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said under Article 162 of the Constitution, the executive order of states extended to what legislature permitted it, which cannot be challenged as ultra vires of the Constitution.

Just ahead of the announcement of Assembly poll dates, the BJP-ruled Gujarat government has in October 2022 decided to form a committee to examine the possibility of the Uniform Civil Code. 

Earlier, the BJP government in Uttarakhand before the Assembly polls also decided to form a committee headed by former SC judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai for the purpose.

A number of pleas, including by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, have also been pending before the top court to direct the Centre to frame uniform laws with regard to marriage, adoption, succession, adoption etc.

The Supreme Court has given a series of judicial pronouncements on the need to have a uniform civil code, including the Shah Bano case (1985), the Sarla Mudgal Cass (1995) and the John Vallamattom case (1999).

In a judgement on September 13, 2019, Justices Deepak Gupta (since retired), along with Justice Aniruddha Bose of the Supreme Court ruled that despite the founding fathers' wish, no step has so far been taken by the central government for framing a uniform civil code. 

Justice Pratibha Singh of the Delhi High Court also, in a judgement on July 7, 2021, said the hope expressed in Article 44 of the Constitution that the State shall secure for its citizen a uniform civil code should not remain merely a hope.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
UCC
Gujarat
Uttarakhand
India News

What's Brewing

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

How to make retirement planning simpler

How to make retirement planning simpler

No random Covid testing in Bengaluru's public places

No random Covid testing in Bengaluru's public places

Fox and the family

Fox and the family

Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety, depth

Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety, depth

 