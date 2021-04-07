WHO chief praises Modi for spreading Covid-19 awareness

WHO chief appreciates PM Modi for spreading awareness to curb Covid-19 transmission

Modi urged people to focus on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic by taking all precautions

PTI
PTI, Geneva,
  • Apr 07 2021, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 22:10 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on the World Health Day in which he highlighted the importance of following precautions and taking care of one's own health to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the occasion of the World Health Day, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the country's commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare.

He urged people to focus on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic by taking all precautions, including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following other protocols.

His appeal comes amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in India with over 1 lakh daily cases reported twice in the last three days.

Read | India sees highest-ever single-day spike of 1.15 lakh Covid-19 cases

He asked the people to take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros took to Twitter to comment on Modi's message on the World Health Day.

"Namaste, #India Prime Minister @narendramodi, for highlighting that each and every one of us has a role to play in stopping #Covid19 transmission, as well as the importance of taking care of our own health," Tedros tweeted.

"Happy #WorldHealthDay!" he wrote.

More than 132,597,200 people have been infected by the virus across the world and over 2,876,500 have also died, according to Johns Hopkins University Covid tracker.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
India
Coronavirus
COVID-19
World Health Organization
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Related videos

What's Brewing

This game aims to teach you about emotion recognition

This game aims to teach you about emotion recognition

Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors

Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors

This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!

This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

 