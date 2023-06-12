Who is Sini Shetty, India's Miss World representative?

With India all set to host the much anticipated 71st edition of Miss World in November this year, let us introduce you to Sini Shetty, the current Miss India World, who will represent the country in the high-octane competition.

21-year-old Shetty is currently residing in Mumbai though she originally hails from Karnataka.

Journey of Sini Shetty

Her initial journey began with modelling for brands like Pantaloons, Sugar, and Global Desi.

Sini Shetty has a lot of feathers on her hat, one of them being the winner of Femina Miss India 2022. She is also the recipient of multiple other awards, such as the Miss Talent, which took place during the Miss India 2022 sub competitions, and ‘Times Miss Body Beautiful’.

Education and Hobbies

Shetty holds a Bachelors degree in finance and accounting and is currently pursuing her goal of becoming a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

She has had a passion for dance since the young age of four and has successfully studied Bharatanatyam under the guidance of her guru, the legendary Radhakrishnan Padmini.

At the tender age of 14, she completed 'Arangetram', which literally means ‘ascending the stage.’ This performance marks the solo debut concert of a dance student on stage.

Her proficiency in classical dance does not mean she doesn't groove to Bollywood. An all-rounder when it comes to dance, Shetty has a move for every beat!

Sini Shetty’s inspiration

Sini Shetty considers Priyanka Chopra as one of her biggest inspirations. A remark made by Chopra in a speech where she said, “'Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling.” has made Shetty an admirer ever since.

Sini Shetty’s social outreach

Even though her relentless journey in beauty pageant may seem overwhelming, Shetty has left no stones unturned to make sure that she makes the most of her fame and popularity in terms of giving back to the community.

In 2022, Shetty launched her Beauty With A Purpose (BWAP) project ‘Aashayein’ where she partnered with Teach India and other NGOs to “bring change and rebuild the lives of Covid victims.” Empowering children is what drove her to kickstart the initiative.

Sini Shetty on India hosting Miss World

"I am so excited to meet all my sisters across the globe to welcome them to India to show them what India truly stands for, what India is, what is the diversity in India... I am really excited and looking forward to this journey. I hope you guys have the best time here in India," she told PTI.

India has won the prestigious title six times -- Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017).