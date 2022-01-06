Why Centre decided against mix-and-match of Covid-19 vaccines: Report

Members of the national advisory group on Covid-19 vaccination were against mix-and-match of the doses for the third shot, the booster or precaution dose, because they found reactions after vaccination could be higher when two types of vaccines are mixed, The Economic Times reported.

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, or NTAGI, met on January 3 and decided that the same vaccine will be used as the "precaution dose" and arrived at an understanding that mix-and-match of vaccines resulted in increased "reactogenicity."

Reactogenicity refers to reactions that occur immediately after immunisation.

"There was a total consensus on the decision on using the same vaccine as a precautionary dose as it was seen that the reactogenicity increases if the vaccines are mixed and we decided to go ahead with the same vaccine," sources familiar with the matter told the publication.

PM Narendra Modi on December 25 last year announced that healthcare and frontline workers along with people over age 60 with compromised immunity will receive a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the 'precaution dose' which is globally known as a booster shot.

An NTAGI member told the publication that a series of meetings were held before it was decided that the same vaccine will be used as a booster too. The member also reportedly said that the advisory group is assessing more evidence and the norms could be changed if need be.

"We are open to modifications. Mix-and-match of vaccines will be done if we have more evidence that suggests that benefits outweigh risks," another member said, according to the publication.

The member also reportedly said that a study revealed that the third dose of Covishield gave enough immunity. However, the member informed, there was no evidence for Covaxin, the Bharath Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine. The group is awaiting the results of the studies that are still undergoing.

