Why no probe into corruption charges in police postings, Amarinder to Channi

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday targeted chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the alleged posting of the police officers in the state, asking why he did not order a probe into the issue.

Singh took a dig at Channi's “alertness and promptness” in ordering a probe into the circumstances leading to the leaking of selective pages of a letter written by a senior police officer to the Director General of Police but hesitated to do the same over the issue of posting of police officers.

The former chief minister said Channi should have shown the same promptness when one of his ministerial colleagues had allegedly leveled serious charges of corruption in the appointment of the senior superintendents of police and deputy superintendents of police in the state, said a statement issued by the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress.

A few days ago, a Punjab minister had reportedly leveled allegations of acceptance of money in lieu of posting of district police chiefs.

The Akali Dal had then also demanded a probe into the accusations.

Amarinder Singh said he understood the “despair and frustration” of “this government” as it was getting “exposed with every passing day with every fake promise and announcement it made”.

“You would always ask for just two days of authority to put everyone behind the bars”, he said.

“What happened now, as you are already there for about three months and have not arrested a single person so far,” he added, apparently referring to Channi.

Channi on Tuesday had ordered registration of an FIR in connection with the leak of a letter written by a senior police officer who cited some legal hurdles in conducting reinvestigation in some drug cases against a senior Akali leader.

