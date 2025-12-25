Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Intense California storm brings flash floods and mudslides, forcing evacuations

The storm is part of a weather system that could bring record rainfall over the holidays.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 10:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 10:17 IST
World newsUnited StatesCaliforniaFloodstorm

Follow us on :

Follow Us