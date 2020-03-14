Will check if lawyers misled SC on Maratha quota, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said he would look into allegations of government appointed lawyers misleading the Supreme Court on the Maratha quota issue.

Some candidates from the Maratha community were given government jobs under the Socially Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, but it was challenged in the apex court.

The SEBC Act, 2018, was enacted to grant reservation to the Maratha community people in jobs and education.

BJP MLC Vinayak Mete raised the issue and said lawyers appointed by the state had given wrong information on the issue to SC.

"I will look into whether any official or lawyer has misled the court. The state government is in consultation with Law and Judiciary department officials and experts. The state does not want to complicate the issue further," Thackeray said.