Will declare compartment exams results by October 10: CBSE tells Supreme Court

'CBSE to declare result of compartment exams by Oct 10'

Ashish Tripathi
  • Sep 24 2020, 16:21 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBSE on Thursday told the Supreme Court that results of compartmental examinations for Class XII would be declared by October 10, giving students a window of 21 days for the to seek admission to universities. 

The UGC has already declared the academic calendar where the admissions can be availed till October 31 and classes for new session would begin from November 1.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna disposed of the matter related to a direction to the authorities to accommodate two lakh students who wished to take compartment examinations.

The court had on Tuesday asked CBSE and UGC to coordinate among themselves to take a joint decision on declaration of results and admission of students for the new academic session, already delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

