Will pray for health, safety of those engaged in combating coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on festivals, most of which mark the beginning of the new year, and said on this Navratra, he will pray for those engaged in combating coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, he greeted people on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

"We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a new year as per our traditional calendar. May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives," the prime minister said.

He also said that as Navratri begins from Wednesday, he would pray for the good health, safety and success of those engaged in combating the deadly virus.

"Over the years, I have been worshipping Maa (Durga). This time I pray for the health, safety and success of all the nurses, doctors, medical staff, policemen and media personnel who are engaged in the fight against coronavirus," Modi said.